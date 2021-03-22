Valdosta, Lowndes Co. public works host free tire recycling event

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Lowndes County and the City of Valdosta public works departments are partnering up to host a free tire recycling event.
Starting March 22 and lasting until April 9, residents can drop off tires Monday-Friday, from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. at Lowndes County Public Works, 550 Gil Harbin Industrial Boulevard.
Lowndes County officials remind everyone tires must be regular car or truck size and off rim.
No tractor or semi-truck tires will be accepted.
Also, businesses can’t bring their tires to this event.
”Not only proper disposal of tires going to eliminate the litter in your community but it will also help prevent a breeding ground for mosquitoes and with spring and summer arriving, of course, we’ll have those pesky mosquitoes. So, we just encourage the community to get rid of those unwanted tires,” said Megahn Barwick, public information officer for Lowndes County.
Residents can drop off up to 200 tires per household.
This event is made possible through a grant from the Georgia Environmental Protection Division.
