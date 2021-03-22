Unsettled weather returning

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Looking good and feeling great with tons of sunshine and seasonal 70s Monday afternoon. Increasing clouds tonight give way to some sunshine and pleasant 70s low 80s tomorrow.
Look for unsettled weather late Tuesday through Wednesday. As a cold front heads east and stalls, the first round of scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms roll for a wet Wednesday. Briefly dry Thursday before the next round of rain Thursday night through Friday.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely through the weekend as warm 80s hold.
Early week brings drier and cooler 70s back.
