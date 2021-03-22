‘There’s a huge crisis here’: Albany Housing Authority asking landlords to help fight housing crisis

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Housing Authority received a HUD grant last year for close to $200,000. They said they want to use the money to help fix an ongoing problem.
Data from the National Low Income Housing Coalition says nearly 30% of households in Dougherty County are considered “extremely low income.” That means their earnings are at or below 30% of HUD’s median family income.
CEO of Albany Housing Authority Dr. William Myles said there is an issue in Albany that needs attention.
“There’s a huge crisis here. And a lot of times, we try and connect the dots between funding and actual supply. Supply and demand. Right now, HUD has given us the opportunity to address some of the funding standpoint,” he said.
Myles said they still need the supply portion of the equation. He said that takes willing landlords who want to make their properties available for this effort.
“Right now, we just want to partner with some landlords to do it,” Myles said. “We believe that the community as a whole is the one that has to be responsible to make this thing better for the community around us.”
The voucher will subsidize some of or all of the tenants’ rent. There are benefits for the landlord as well.
“A lot of landlords are looking for tenants to occupy their units and I know landlords are looking for a steady stream of income, that type of deal. So, partnering with the housing authority we kill two birds with one stone,” Myles said.
The Albany Housing Authority will hold an orientation explaining exactly what’s needed, expectations and eligibility requirements soon. They are asking landlords who are interested in participating to call (229) 434-4500.
