Port of New Orleans loses $21 million without cruises, but president predicts fall return

“On Oct. 30, 2020, the CDC issued the Framework for Conditional Sailing Order, a roadmap for the steps required for resumption of cruise voyages in the U.S. As we work through our return to service plan to meet these requirements, we will continue to partner with global and domestic authorities, including the CDC, to chart a path forward. In the meantime, our voluntary suspension of global cruise voyages currently includes all sailings through June 30, 2021. Given the fluid and evolving nature of the circumstances, we are making decisions as quickly and thoughtfully as possible, continuing to keep our guests’ and travel partners’ best interests at heart.” - Spokesperson for Norwegian Cruise Line