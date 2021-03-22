Phoebe to pick up vaccine appointments after Albany mass vaccination site closes

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you need a vaccine in the Albany area, and were scheduled with GEMA, you’ll use Phoebe instead.
The state announced Friday it closed the GEMA mass COVID-19 vaccination site at the Albany Georgia Forestry Site. Phoebe stepped in to help provide shots for those who had appointments already.
A Phoebe spokesperson said the hospital system is more than prepared to start those vaccinations this week. Their plan is to provide both doses for people who have not received their shots yet.
Phoebe will also take vaccines to their other locations so that appointments can be scheduled there as well. Those other locations include Phoebe campuses in Worth and Sumter counties.
Officials with Phoebe ask if you’ve had an appointment with the state site already scheduled and have yet to be contacted by Phoebe, reach out to them as soon as possible.
Dr. Diana Grant, Phoebe chief medical officer, said they were already prepared for this.
“Because the site is closing and if anybody has received their first dose, they can now receive their second dose,” Grant said. “And I always want to say that there is no cost in getting the vaccine. We have enough vaccine inventory and we are prepared to handle any increase in items as the state begins to open for eligibility.”
