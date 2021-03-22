Georgia Senate seeks to put its stamp on $27.3B budget

ATLANTA (AP) - A Georgia Senate budget proposal would spend more on after-school care and domestic violence shelters, pay for every superior court judge to hire a law clerk, and give more raises to state troopers.
The Senate Appropriations Committee voted unanimously on Monday to pass a $27.3 billion budget for the year beginning July 1.
It puts back a fraction of the money cut last year.
The full Senate could vote on the budget this week. The House and Senate then must agree before the document goes to Gov. Brian Kemp for approval or veto.
Georgia is getting enough federal coronavirus relief that it could restore all cuts. But Kemp, not lawmakers, will decide how to spend the $4.6 billion.
