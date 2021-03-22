Georgia Humanities, WALB News 10 partner for virtual panel on importance of local news amid the pandemic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia Humanities, hosted in partnership with WALB News 10, is inviting the public to join a special virtual panel on the important role local news has played during the COVID-19 pandemic and how journalists are combating misinformation.
The one-hour panel will be held on March 25, at 7 p.m.
WALB’s Karla Heath-Sands will be the moderator.
Panelists featured are Jill Holloway, managing editor at the Post Searchlight in Bainbridge, Marcus Howard, author of “How Journalists and the Public Shape our Democracy: From Social Media and “Fake News” to Reporting Just the Facts” and Alden Lisse, a Valdosta native and student at University of Georgia’s Grady College of Journalism.
This virtual event is part of a series of community conversations produced through Georgia Humanities’ Democracy and the Informed Citizen initiative.
To register for the panel, click here.
