Gas prices trend higher

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia gas prices have risen 1.6¢ per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.70 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,883 stations in Georgia. Gas prices in Georgia are 21.6¢ per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 77.2¢ per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Georgia is priced at $2.19 per gallon today while the most expensive is $3.00 per gallon, a difference of 81.0¢ per gallon. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.3¢ per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.86 per gallon today. The national average is up 22.2¢ per gallon from a month ago and stands 78.2¢ per gallon higher than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices: March 22, 2020: $1.93per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.08per gallon)
March 22, 2019: $2.46 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.62 per gallon)
March 22, 2018: $2.45 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.59 per gallon)
March 22, 2017: $2.16 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.29 per gallon)
March 22, 2016: $1.94 per gallon (U.S. Average: $1.98 per gallon)
March 22, 2015: $2.22 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.43 per gallon)
March 22, 2014: $3.37 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.52 per gallon)
March 22, 2013: $3.54 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.69 per gallon)
March 22, 2012: $3.76 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.89 per gallon)
March 22, 2011: $3.43 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.55 per gallon)
The best price in Albany is at Sam’s Club, at $2.52. We found gas for $2.29 at the Citgo on Cat Creek Rd. in Valdosta
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Augusta- $2.68 per gallon, up 3.7¢ per gallon from last week’s $2.64 per gallon.
Macon- $2.70 per gallon, up 2.2¢ per gallon from last week’s $2.68 per gallon.
Atlanta- $2.71 per gallon, up 2.8¢ per gallon from last week’s $2.69 per gallon.
“With oil prices finally sagging over the last week on inflation fears and worries about a surge in COVID-19 cases in Europe impacting oil demand, motorists filling their tanks may soon see a brief respite from rising gas prices,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “While gasoline demand last week rose to its highest level since the pandemic began, concerns that oil demand growth will stall with COVID-19 cases surging in Europe are eroding oil’s recent rise. While gas prices still rose in a majority of states last week, we may see some price decreases in the week or weeks ahead, even as U.S. gasoline demand continues to rally to the highest level since the pandemic started nearly a year ago. It’ll be a bumpy road the next few weeks as markets sort out the bearish and bullish factors, but I still believe prices will likely experience more upward momentum ahead of Memorial Day.”
GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data spanning nearly two decades. GasBuddy’s survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country. GasBuddy data is accessible HERE.
