First Dougherty Co. grand jury amid pandemic set for Wednesday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The first Dougherty County grand jury since the COVID-19 pandemic started is set for Wednesday.
District Attorney Greg Edwards said they hope to address 40 or 50 cases on the first day of the session.
Mostly serious felony cases are on Wednesday’s docket.
Edwards said this means crimes like kidnapping, armed robbery, rape and murder.
At the first session, the jurors will be selected.
“People who engage in the grand jury process always come out with a better understanding of our judicial process. It’s usually an interesting experience, so that’s why I’m encouraging them to do so if they get an opportunity to serve,” said Edwards.
He said jurors will be assigned a seat.
Witnesses will be in an area that is apart from the jurors, but the jury will still be able to hear and see the witness.
Edwards said where witnesses stand will be cleaned between use.
He said he hopes to have the jurors selected early that morning and start hearing shortly after.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.