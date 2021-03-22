1 dead, another wounded in Albany homicide

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 1000 block Davidson Street just after 10:00 Sunday night.
A 19-year-old man was killed, and a 16-year-old girl was shot in the leg, but is expected to recover.
APD identified the dead victim as Jamal Tinch.
Investigators have not determined a motive at this time, and this incident is under investigation.
Call APD if you have any information about the crime. You could earn a reward from Crimestoppers at 436-TIPS.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.