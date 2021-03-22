DCSS teacher wins state award

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Chiquita Greene, an English teacher at Westover High School, was named the winner of the Georgia Council of Teachers of English (GCTE) 2021 Multicultural Award.
Greene said students learn best when their heart is in the work.
“Many of our students are stressed out during this time of uncertainty but if we capture their hearts, we will capture their minds. Our students need us now more than ever as we educate, expose, and encourage them each day,” Greene said. “An important key to our students’ success is cross-curriculum collaboration. As we, as teachers, speak the same lingo in the building students will see the connection in each of their courses. This connection will strengthen their education.”
This year, GCTE “recognized distinguished minority K-12 and post-secondary teachers of English who are enlightening and embarking viable ELA content into the minds of students,” the Dougherty County School System said in a release.
Award recipients are selected from several minority applicants throughout Georgia, the release states.
As a recipient of the award, Greene received paid 2021 conference registration, a plaque and a stipend. The school system said she will be showcased in GCTE’s upcoming “Spring Scribbles N’ Bits” quarterly newsletter, as “both an award recipient and published author.”
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.