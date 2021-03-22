APD: What to look out for to spot gang affiliation

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The gang unit with the Albany Police Department (APD) said gang member numbers across the state continue to rise.
Sgt. Gregory Gadt with the gang unit told WALB why people decide to join and what you can look out for.
Gadt said some people decide to join gangs for protection. He said others may join to be a part of a clique or for the sole purpose of terrorizing the community and committing crimes.
If you have a younger sibling or child who recently got a tattoo, Gadt pointed out, ask questions.
“See why that person got that particular combination or that tattoo or that secret code that they may not want to talk about. It may be an indicator to that family member that their loved one may have been initiated and now that’s their way of kind of trying to show their affiliation to other gang members,” said Gadt.
Gadt said if you have any questions about a specific tattoo, you can call APD. He said they can look at a picture of the tattoo to help find the meaning of it.
If you’d like to give APD information about a specific tattoo, you can call (229) 431-2100 or (229) 302-0873.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.