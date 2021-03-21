‘We are battered and bruised’: N.C. trooper who died after month-long COVID-19 battle celebrated, laid to rest

“As a Patrol family, our collective hearts are heavy with sympathy and a sense of loss as we have lost a friend, brother and a dedicated public servant with the passing of Master Trooper James “Brent” Montgomery, C-440,” said CMcNeill. “Brent was a true warrior who fought a courageous battle against COVID-19 with the love and support of his wife Heather, and their three children; Jabe, Collin and Emma.”