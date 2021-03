β€œThe state announced late Friday it was closing its COVID-19 mass vaccination site in Albany and asking Phoebe to provide vaccinations to those who had appointments scheduled at the site this week. Phoebe has ample vaccine inventory and is prepared to handle the additional volume. Anyone who had an appointment at the state site should call the Phoebe COVID-19 vaccine hotline at (229) 312-1919 to reschedule their appointment at a Phoebe site. The hotline is operational Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.”

Phoebe Health System