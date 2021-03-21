ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The chance for showers will wind down through the evening on Sunday, but drier conditions are coming. We are moving into a drier and sunny period for Monday with highs trying to climb back toward the 70′s. Cloud cover will return in full force by Tuesday with temperatures still on the climb getting near the 80′s. This is all ahead of our next frontal system that brings in a chance for rain starting on Wednesday. Rain chances will be featured in the forecast from Wednesday through Sunday. There will also be a few thunderstorms that will be mixed in. For now, we are too far out to determine any severe weather chances in the area, but will keep you updated as more details become clear. Temperatures during this period will remain elevated in the 80′s and dew points will be muggy in the 60′s, so prepare yourself for typical late Spring highs to make an appearance soon.