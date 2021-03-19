More clouds and cool through the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Clouds, a few passing showers and cooler temperatures are back for the weekend. Tonight a northeast flow continues which thickens the cloud deck and brings a few sprinkles. Otherwise seasonably chilly as lows drop into the mid-upper 40s.
Spring arrives Saturday morning @ 5:47am on cloudy note. Thanks to a brisk easterly wind we’ll have some afternoon sunshine. Clouds fill back in through the evening as pockets of light rain push west Saturday night into Sunday. Chilly temperatures hold with lows in the 40s and highs upper 50s low 60s. Next week milder 70s and low 80s as rain and thunderstorms return Wednesday into Thursday.
