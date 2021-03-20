ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - We are officially on the first day of spring despite not feeling like it. Temperatures will remain on the cooler side through the rest of the weekend. Lows overnight will fall toward the 40′s across the area. We will also see cloud cover begin grow as well ahead of the chance for showers across South Georgia.Showers will last through your Sunday, so grab the rain gear and umbrellas before you head out the door. Shower activity should wrap by the afternoon. Temperatures will not be seeing an improvement sense the chilly highs from Saturday. Upper 50′s and lower 60′s are still very likely across the area. If you are hopeful for warmer highs and warmer highs, look toward Monday. It will be dry and sunny with highs in the middle 70′s. The sunshine will not last long because a disturbance already has its eyes on bringing south Georgia a new chance for rain during the middle of the week.