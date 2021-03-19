VLPRA to host special Easter egg hunt for children with disabilities

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority (VLPRA) and The Miracle League of Valdosta are set to host their “egg-ceptional” Easter Egg Hunt for Children with Disabilities on Saturday, March 27.
It’s from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Miracle Field at Freedom Park, at 3795 Guest Road.
The egg hunt is free to children with disabilities and their families. VLPRA said the event will provide a fun, safe, family-friendly environment that allows children who may have difficulty participating in a traditional egg hunt.
Children will be able to hunt 4,000 toy and candy-filled Easter eggs and also play games.
Miracle Field is fully accessible for wheelchairs and walkers and is completely fenced in.
There will be two hunts separated by age. One area will cater to children ages 2 to 6-years-old and the other will be for children ages 7 to 12-years-old, according to the organization.
VLPRA will also provide “Beep Eggs” for visually-impaired participants and will have tennis ball hopper baskets for participants in wheelchairs.
Children who find golden eggs will win Easter baskets and there will also be other prizes awarded randomly. The Easter Bunny will also make an appearance.
Masks are required during attendance.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.