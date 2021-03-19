Phoebe reports Friday COVID-19 numbers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Health System has released its latest COVID-19 numbers, which officials say show hospitalizations are starting to level off as the vaccine is becoming more available.
As of noon Friday, these were Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers:
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 25
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 1
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0
- Total inpatients recovered – 2,209
- Total positive deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 252
- Total positive deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 66
- Total vaccines administered – 38,443
“After a month of sharp declines, our number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has leveled off some over the last week. We know we can push those numbers down further and prevent another surge of infections if we get more people vaccinated,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System president and CEO.
“Most Georgians now qualify for a vaccine. We urge everyone who is currently eligible to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their loved ones. We have ample vaccine supply, and we are ready to increase our vaccination numbers. We simply need more people to roll up their sleeves.”
Georgians who are currently eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine include:
- Anyone 55 and older
- Anyone 16 and older with certain health conditions outlined by the Georgia Department of Public Health
- Any pre-k – 12 educator or school worker
- Anyone working in the court system
- Healthcare workers
- First responders
- Caregivers
- Parents of children with complex medical conditions
You can get the latest vaccination information HERE. Anyone interested in scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination at Phoebe can call (229) 312-1919.
