Dougherty Co. EMA looks to provide better severe weather alerts to bilingual communities

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County EMA officials want to get out life-saving messages to more people during severe weather, including those in the bilingual community.
One of those ways is through weather radios.
Officials said they are looking at ways to possibly translate urgent messages through the radios in different languages.
Lauren McGrath is an EMA specialist with Albany and Dougherty County.
“We’re not the ones that put out that information through the NOAA weather radios, so it’s something that we’re seeing if it can be done for our area,” said McGrath.
In the meantime, Dougherty County EMA said you can receive CodeRED phone calls in Spanish. When the call comes to you, simply press nine to hear it in Spanish.
Both apps are free to download.
