Dooly Co. death investigation leads to felony murder and gang charges

VIENNA, Ga. (WALB) - After a three-year-long death investigation, the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) arrested 15 people on March 2 and March 17 in connection to the shooting death of Freddie James McKenzie on April 1, 2018.
Fourteen of the 15 charged are in custody, according to the GBI.
Those arrested are facing numerous charges including violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, tampering with evidence and criminal damage to property.
Background:
On April 1, 2018, the GBI said it was requested by the Dooly County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a death investigation in the 300 block of Andrews Street.
Agents said the investigation showed that a fight between two rival gangs happened inside the Klub Money nightclub. Once the fight began, the club owner shut down the club and everyone inside was asked to leave, according to a release from the agency.
The release said gang members from one gang were from the Dooly County and Crisp County areas and the rival gang members were from Macon County.
When leaving the area, the GBI said a member of one of the gangs started firing shots at the other gang members. The exchange of gunfire happened near residential housing and the roadway, the release stated.
McKenzie, 25, was shot and died at the scene.
On Oct. 19, 2020, GBI agents presented the facts of this case to a Dooly County Grand Jury who returned a 134-count indictment.
The following people were arrested:
- Desi Jarrod Wiggins, 29, of Vienna, validated Gangster Disciple Gang member
- Jykeel Presley, 24, of Vienna, validated Gangster Disciple Gang member
- Devocusis Aykeem Prater, 27, of Cordele, validated Gangster Disciple Gang member
- Demetrius D. Ford, 28, of Cordele, validated Gangster Disciple Gang member
- Timarco Verahon Sutton, 26, of Cordele, validated Gangster Disciple Gang member (not in custody)
- Qua’Larrious Glover, 25, of Vienna, validated Gangster Disciple Gang member
- Ariel Frederick, 22, of Vienna, validated Gangster Disciple Gang member
- Christopher A. Guilfo, 26, of Americus, validated Blood Gang member
- Jessie Lee Hannor, 30, of Oglethorpe, validated Blood Gang member
- Tyrus Jacquez Robinson, 23, (no city listed), validated Blood Gang member
- Jaylan D. Kendrick, 25, of Oglethorpe, validated Blood Gang member
- Curtis Maurice Hannor, 30, of Oglethorpe, validated Blood Gang member
- Curtavious Deontez McDonald, 22, of Oglethorpe, validate Blood Gang member
- Juwan Jaquiels Willock, 26, of Montezuma, validated Blood Gang member
- Stefan Jonier, 24, of Montezuma, validated Blood Gang member
The GBI said this investigation has been turned over to the Cordele Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution. Any questions regarding the status of the investigation should be directed to the DA’s Office.
