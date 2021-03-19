Albany mass COVID-19 vaccination site closes

Albany mass COVID-19 vaccination site closes
The Albany GEMA mass vaccination site closed late Friday afternoon. (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team | March 19, 2021 at 7:30 PM EDT - Updated March 19 at 7:30 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany mass COVID-19 vaccination site, one of the nine GEMA vaccination sites, closed late Friday afternoon

It closed at 5 p.m. on Friday, according to Dougherty County officials.

“Those who made reservations for a second dose at the site will go to Phoebe healthcare to receive their second dose,” county officials said in a release. “Those in the area who still wanted to schedule their second dose will still go to the my vaccinegeorgia.com site to do so.”

The Albany site was one of the first of four GEMA mass vaccination sites.

The site opened on Feb. 22.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.