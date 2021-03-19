Albany mass COVID-19 vaccination site closes

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany mass COVID-19 vaccination site, one of the nine GEMA vaccination sites, closed late Friday afternoon
It closed at 5 p.m. on Friday, according to Dougherty County officials.
“Those who made reservations for a second dose at the site will go to Phoebe healthcare to receive their second dose,” county officials said in a release. “Those in the area who still wanted to schedule their second dose will still go to the my vaccinegeorgia.com site to do so.”
The Albany site was one of the first of four GEMA mass vaccination sites.
