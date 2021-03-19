Albany could lose millions in federal funding

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Good Life City could lose out on tens of millions of dollars in federal funding.
The U.S. government may soon raise the number of people a city must have to be considered a “metropolitan statistical area,” or MSA. Currently, a metro area must have a population of at least 50,000 people. They recommend raising that to 100,000.
Albany has just over 70,000 people, so it would no longer have access to those funds.
In both 2018 and 2019, Albany received less in funding, which was around $8 million.
President and CEO of Albany Area Chamber of Commerce Barbara Rivera-Holmes said the loss of this type of funding would be significant.
“That federal funding allows our community to do things like regional transportation improvements, it has HUD grants, it has all of the CBDG funds as well,” Holmes said.
She’s referring to community development block grants and Holmes also said transportation enhancements would benefit multiple areas.
“Access. We know that Albany has pockets that are considered a food desert where people lack easy and immediate access to fresh food supplies,” Holmes said. “So, this goes back to, you start limiting the dollars that allow us to improve transportation and transit, and allow people to connect to job centers, neighborhoods to connect to job centers.”
The chamber also wants to increase access to healthcare for rural communities.
“And when you start looking at limiting access to healthcare, you start increasing health risks for people,” Holmes said.
The Albany area is already in the 50th percentile nationwide for communities struggling with diabetes, low sleep and mental health issues, according to the Georgia Healthy Cities Project.
Rivera-Holmes said representatives Sanford Bishop and Austin Scott have joined the House Coalitions to oppose the change.
The Albany MSA is made up of five different counties.
The Albany Area Chamber of Commerce wants you to contact lawmakers and tell them you oppose the change. They’ve provided a link on how to do that on their Facebook page.
