Valdosta man arrested for murder

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Since a March 8 double-shooting at a residence in the 900 block of McAfina Trail, Valdosta Police Department (VPD) detectives have been following up on all tips that have been received and have been thoroughly going through evidence, the department said in a release.
Jahnard Brooks, 21, of Valdosta was killed, and a 20-year-old woman was shot and wounded.
Jarod Antwan Gordon, Jr., 19, was identified as a suspect and on Wednesday, Gordon was taken into custody without incident.
Gordon was taken to Lowndes County Jail, where he is being held on the following charges: felony murder, two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, two counts of felony aggravated assault and felony possession/receiving stolen property.
“I am very proud of the hard work and dedication that our detectives put forth on this case. Because of their thorough investigation, the offender will be held accountable for the death of Mr. Brooks. Our thoughts continue to go out to Mr. Brooks’ family as they are facing the loss of their loved one,” Leslie Manahan, VPD police chief, said.
Police said the investigation is ongoing and further charges are pending.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Valdosta Police Department Crime Tip Line at (229) 293-3091 or the Bureau of Investigative Services at (229) 293-3145.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.