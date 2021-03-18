Unseasonably cool through the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Thursday’s severe weather ended by mid-afternoon. Much nicer conditions followed as the potent storm system moved away. It’s been rather breezy but winds will gradually diminish.
Tonight increasing clouds and a bit chilly as lows drop into the upper 40s. A sun cloud mix with cool 60s through the afternoon. The chilly air and clouds stick around for the weekend. Spring arrives Saturday on a chilly note as highs top upper 50s low 60s. An easterly flow will push a few showers into SGA Sunday but nothing widespread.
High pressure briefly takes over early week which brings more sunshine and a warming trend. Highs will rise from the low 70s to low 80s and lows from the mid 40s to upper 50s through the week. Rain chances return Wednesday into Thursday .
