Tribunal planned for student caught with gun at Grady Co. school

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - A student was found to be in possession of a gun at Cairo High School Thursday afternoon, according to the school’s principal, Chris Lokey.
The Grady County School District posted a message from Lokey on its Facebook page around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, in an attempt to “be as transparent as possible.”
The post says that the student was found with the gun around 12:10 p.m.
After a brief altercation and discussion with school officials and the Grady County School police, the weapon was confiscated by a school resource officer, the post reads.
Lokey said in the message that “the student will be suspended from school and will be taken to a disciplinary tribunal hearing,” per the Grady County School’s Student Code of Conduct.
“Parents, any time there is an incident involving school safety and of a serious nature, I want to make sure that I make you aware and inform you of information involving the incident. School safety is our first priority here at Cairo High School,” said Lokey in the message.
The post says the student was taken into custody by a school resource officer with the Grady County School police.
