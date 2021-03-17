Thursday - First Alert Weather Day

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Widespread severe weather continues across the region. So far, only isolated showers and storms over SGA. After midnight into early Thursday a squall line enters SGA with threats of tornadoes, damaging winds and hail. Thursday is a FIRST ALERT Weather Day! Stay alert and know where you’ll seek shelter if warnings are issued.
We’re expecting the squall line along the Chattahoochee River around 7am and continuing east reaching I-75 around midday and finally moving out around 4pm.
Gradual clearing, breezy and cooler through the evening. Clouds quickly return Friday into Saturday as weak front passes. It’ll reinforce the cool dry air which holds into early week. Sunshine returns with cool 60s Sunday then staying dry with warmer mid 70s and low 80s into mid week.
