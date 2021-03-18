‘This one was actually fairly simple’: Georgia Labor Commissioner talks stimulus package, unemployment changes

“One thing that we keep running into is they either go past a deadline to do an extension, or they wait to right up until the deadline to do anything. And I think what they don’t realize is even though, let’s say you pass it a couple of days for the deadline, the U.S. Department of Labor still has to read through the entirety of the bill, and give us your direction or rules for us to know what is it wants to change. You know, in this case, there was some discrepancy about how many weeks extension it was going to be. Because they kind of put a date certain instead of weeks,” Butler said. “All this sounds just kind of random, but we still had to program it into the computer system because it has to tell people how many weeks you have left, and how much you’re going to be getting. And the way they did this last one, it was kind of conflicted. They didn’t do it like they normally do. Like the last extension said, ‘an additional 11 weeks.’ This one, it gave a date certain verses weeks, and right now though, you know, it’s going to show up as 29 weeks. But, there’s actually only going to be funding for 25 weeks. And so some people will probably get to the end of this and get angry saying we didn’t pay them their last four weeks. But when in actuality, those weeks were not actually funded.”