‘This is a whole different crisis than we went to school for’: A day in the life of an ICU nurse during COVID-19

“It was hard to balance, it really was. When you had whole families coming in here just you know, decimated by this virus. You know the one person that made it out alive it was hard to get all of your hope out of that, but you just had to find it,” Hall said. “There’s this one family it was a mother, daughter. They were on opposite sides of the unit and mom passed. The daughter, it took a very long time, but she is probably one of our biggest success stories. She literally walked out the door of the hospital and it was a beautiful thing.”