Storm damage reported in several central Alabama counties

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama continues to be slammed by severe weather, including multiple tornadoes, on Wednesday. And more storms and tornadoes are expected into the overnight hours.
WSFA 12 News continues to get severe weather damage reports into our newsrooms from multiple counties.
The National Weather Service, citing local law enforcement, reported multiple trees down Wednesday afternoon. Viewer-submitted photos and video also showed apparent tornados in the Autaugaville and Billingsley area. There were no immediate reports of injuries.
The Autauga County EMA reported a hunting cabin on Highway 53 was destroyed (photos below). There were also reports that at least one home was damaged on Highway 24.
The National Weather Service previously reported a confirmed tornado near I-65 in southern Chilton County Wednesday afternoon. A Chilton County Sheriff’s Office deputy said there was damage near the Cooper/Verbena area, our sister station WBRC reported. At least one home was damaged in that apparent tornado.
A possible tornado touched down around county roads 24 and 37 in the Fairview community, destroying at least three homes. One of the survivors was in his home when it was destroyed, but he was not injured.
A tornado was reported in the Clanton area and multiple homes are reportedly damaged. The Chilton County Sheriff’s Office said multiple homes were destroyed in the Fairview community. Injuries are not yet known.
According to the Dallas County EMA’s office, an apparent tornado caused damage, including downed power lines and trees, in the area of Dallas County Road 83, in addition to at least one home suffering damage in the Burnsville Community. No injuries were reported as of Wednesday afternoon.
The Marengo County EMA reported trees down as of 3 p.m.
At 6 a.m., approximately 12,750 Alabama Power customers are without service as a result of severe weather on Wednesday and throughout the night. Alabama Power says 3,500 customers in central Alabama are without power. The majority of central Alabama customers lost power as a result of severe weather overnight.
Outages exist in the following areas:
- Lee County – 800 customers
- Montgomery County – 640 customers
- Dallas County – 600 customers
- Lowndes County – 340 customers
- Chilton County – 300 customers
- Wilcox County – 290 customers
Additional outages are widely scattered in Autauga, Tallapoosa, Bullock, and Elmore Counties.
- Alabama Power customers are encouraged to sign up for Outage Alerts for real-time updates on outages and restoration by texting ‘Enroll’ to 272688 or go to //AlabamaPower.com/Alerts.
- Report your outage online at alabamapower.com. You can also call the automated reporting system at 1-800-888-APCO (2726).
