National Sleep Awareness Week: Pandemic affecting sleeping patterns

”Try not to be stressed out, do the good sleep habits where you create your sleep schedule. Try to stick to the sleep schedule like when you go to bed at a certain time, awake at a certain time. Keep that regular. Avoid naps during the day if you have any stress or anxieties and all that. Also, talk to medical professionals about that. They can help you get through this pandemic,” said Brett Walker-Rutherford, sleep lab manager and registered polysomnographic technologist.