Juvenile arrested homicide, arson in Thomas Co.

BARWICK, Ga. (WALB) - A 14-year-old juvenile has been taken into custody and charged with homicide and arson of a vehicle, according to John F. King, Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner.
King said investigators were called to the scene in Thomas County at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
“The deceased is a 20-year-old male who was shot, and his body dumped in a holding pond,” said King. “The victim’s vehicle was found in a nearby wooded area where it had been set on fire. Upon arrival, our K-9 unit was deployed to gather evidence around the vehicle arson, while local officials and the GBI investigated the murder.”
Commissioner King’s Fire Investigations Unit is assisting the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office in this ongoing investigation.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.