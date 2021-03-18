Georgia House announces upcoming FEMA COVID-19 funeral assistance

ATLANTA (WALB) - The Georgia House of Representatives announced Thursday that FEMA will be providing financial resources for families that have incurred funeral expenses for someone who died of COVID-19.
The federal Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 provided FEMA with $2 billion to reimburse individuals and households for COVID-19-related funeral expenses incurred between January 20 and December 31, 2020, according to a press release.
FEMA is currently working with stakeholder groups to provide this assistance and enlist their help with outreach to families and communities, the release states.
The agency plans to launch the program in April 2021.
“South Georgia has experienced first-hand the devastation and loss of life under the grips of this pandemic,” said Penny Houston (R-Nashville), chair of the House Appropriations Subcommittee. “Already faced with incredible loss, Georgia families must also deal with the financial burden from burying their loved ones, and this federal assistance will surely be a blessing for South Georgia families during this difficult time.”
“It is no doubt that funeral expenses can be overwhelming for families already struggling financially during this pandemic,” said Gerald Greene (R-Cuthbert), chair of the House State Properties Committee. “This program could alleviate these unexpected costs, and I encourage families who’ve lost their loved ones to this terrible disease to consider applying for the program once it has launched this spring.”
FEMA is also working to establish a toll-free phone number for families seeking to apply for assistance. Houston and Greene encourage people who have COVID-19 funeral expenses to keep and gather documentation.
