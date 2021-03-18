Ga. governor suspends Nashville mayor following theft indictments

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - Nashville Mayor Taylor Scarbrough has been suspended by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, according to an executive order signed by Kemp Thursday.
In February, Scarbrough was indicted on theft charges.
Kemp appointed a Review Commission on March 3 to “determine whether the indictment relates to and adversely affects the administration of the office of Mayor of the City of Nashville such that the rights and interests of the public are adversely affected.”
The commission was given 14 days to present a recommendation to the governor.
According to Thursday’s executive order, on March 16, the commission “found that the indictment of Taylor Scarbrough does relate to and does adversely affect the administration of the office of Mayor and that the rights and interests of the public are adversely affected thereby; and recommended that Taylor Scarbrough be suspended from office.”
On Thursday, Kemp issued the order to immediately suspend Scarbrough as the mayor of Nashville.
Below is a full copy of Gov. Kemp’s executive order:
