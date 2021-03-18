Dougherty, Lee Co. EMA leaders concerned about high winds as storms approach

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The possibility of severe weather is heading towards South Georgia.
Dougherty and Lee County emergency responders said they’re ready, but they haven’t started any physical preps like sand-bagging for the possible severe weather that Southwest Georgia is bracing for.
Leaders from both counties said they are closely monitoring the weather and staying in contact with the community, national weather service and local government officials about what’s going on.
“Right now we’re watching and seeing what happens right now with this forecast,” said Lauren McGrath, EMA specialist for Albany and Dougherty County.
“We prepare every day and train every day for whatever type of emergency may come our way,” said Lee County Fire Chief David Forrester.
Dougherty and Lee County leaders said they’re not worried about flooding or high creek levels at this point. However, high-speed winds are a big concern.
County leaders said you should try to avoid driving during severe weather. Again, it’s not about the rain but the wind that has them concerned.
Before the storm hits, they recommend you tidy-up any loose objects that may be in your yard.
”Tie up some loose limbs safely before the storm comes, I would definitely recommend that,” said McGrath.
”Anytime you got a loose branch overhanging a living area, it’s something that needs to be taken care of and cleaned up as soon as possible,” said Forrester.
For those who live in Dougherty County, McGrath recommends you use the CodeRED app to get up-to-date weather information and alerts.
