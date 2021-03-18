Dougherty Co. election leaders set tentative date for school board election

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - WALB News 10 has learned the next steps in the process to fill a vacated Dougherty County School System district seat.
On Wednesday, the Dougherty County Board of Elections approved the call for a special election to fill the school district’s vacated District 2 seat.
A tentative election date has been set for June 15, 2021, according to county officials.
The board met and voted unanimously.
The vacancy was left behind by the late Milton “June Bug” Griffin.
He passed away last month at the age of 72.
Griffin had served Dougherty County students for over 20 years. Just before his death, he was also Dougherty County Board of Education’s most tenured board member.
