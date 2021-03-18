Damascus prepares ahead of possible storm

“One thing about Early County, we pull together. A road department crew was down there and worked till about the next morning and back the next day cleaning up the community. Folks, neighbors, and everybody banded together. We were really lucky in Early County. We had a church group. It was either Indiana or Ohio and they came down and worked tirelessly for about three days, so we’ve really come a long way and got everything back on track,” said Jester.