Damascus prepares ahead of possible storm

DAMASCUS, Ga. (WALB) - The severe weather threat for Southwest Georgia has been lifted. The lone tornado warning was in the Early County area, just a month after a tornado ripped through Damascus.
The tornado left many people without a place to call home.
According to neighbors, a family lived in one of the homes that were destroyed and were later rushed to the hospital after a tornado ripped their home away.
After nearly losing everything, the city is preparing to rack up on food, water, and batteries. County officials said they are doing whatever they can to stay ahead of the weather.
County Commission Chairman Hank Jester said the city is coming back together.
“One thing about Early County, we pull together. A road department crew was down there and worked till about the next morning and back the next day cleaning up the community. Folks, neighbors, and everybody banded together. We were really lucky in Early County. We had a church group. It was either Indiana or Ohio and they came down and worked tirelessly for about three days, so we’ve really come a long way and got everything back on track,” said Jester.
