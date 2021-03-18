Cordele residents react to arrest of Atlanta fatal shootings suspect

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Robert Long is now behind bars and is charged with murder and assault after being capture in Crisp County after fatal shootings in the Atlanta-area.
WALB’s Molly Godley spoke with people who live and work near the area where Long was arrested.
Owens and Garcia, who didn’t want to use their full names, said they were shocked.
“It was kinda scary because he could have got off on the exit that we are on, and it could’ve happened to us like anyone in our areas, so we were kinda scared,” said Owens.
They said gun crime and robberies happen a lot in the area.
A couple of months ago, while they were at work, they said a man showed up at their place of work and threatened them with a gun.
“It still dramatizes us because when it happened it was just like a normal Saturday we had some good sales and everything. It happened out of nowhere it could happen to anybody and it could just be a normal day,” said Garcia.
Now, they said they make sure to keep the door locked in between customers and check in on each other when they’re working alone.
Ren Redding lives in the area. He said he’s glad the suspect has been caught.
“Any of us could be at risk to any of these dangers but it’s good he’s caught he is arrested in jail right now and someone will determine at a later point what his fate will be its just sad that we lost people in this country for that,” said Redding.
Atlanta’s mayor said Long was heading to Florida and was planning to carry out more shootings.
This is an ongoing investigation.
