Artesian Alliance announces spring break camps

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Chehaw Park and Zoo, Flint RiverQuarium and Thronateeska are offering exciting spring break camps to entertain and educate children during the school break this year, according to a release from the Artesian Alliance.
Captain Planet Spring Break Camp Adventure is scheduled for March 29-April 2 at Flint RiverQuarium and Thronateeska and April 5-9 at Chehaw Park and Zoo. Camp is from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. each day with camper check-in from 8:30-9 a.m. and checkout from 3-3:30 p.m. After camp care is available from 3-6 p.m. for $10 per day or $40 per week.
The camp is for children ages 4-12 years old and is $135 for the week or $30 per day. Register more than one camper for a full session (whole week) and receive a $10 discount on the second camper’s full session price. Members receive $5 off week sessions plus half price after camp care.
“Camp has always been important for the social and cognitive development of children,” said Jackie Entz, director of education for the Artesian Alliance. “However, educational opportunities like camps have become increasingly vital as safe, social interactions have been limited due to the pandemic.”
Campers become “planeteers” during camp, and will work to protect Mother Earth from environmental challenges around the globe. Each day of camp includes a zoo visit, animal encounter, games, crafts and activities.
“We were able to hold 2020 summer camps last year and it was a huge success,” said Entz. “Our campers, staff, and animals all remained safe during seven sessions and we expect the same level of safety and enjoyment as we move forward with spring break and Summer Camps in 2021.”
The Artesian Alliance is committed to the safety of our campers, staff, and zoological collection, the Artesian Alliance said in a release. The camps will be using the CDC Summer Camp Guidelines and AZA COVID-19 Zoological Guidelines. In addition to daily disinfection of indoor spaces and toys, groups sizes have been reduced to 10-13 campers.
Campers, staff, and volunteers will have their temperature checked throughout the day Each group will have their own indoor space, supplies, and toys, groups and supplies are not permitted to swap between indoor spaces. Campers will be socially distanced at all times while outdoors, and will be required to wear a mask indoors and spaced. Campers must bring their own lunch.
For more information, call (229) 430-5275.
Formed in 2019, The Artesian Alliance is a partnership between Chehaw Park and Zoo, the Flint RiverQuarium and Thronateeska Heritage Center.
