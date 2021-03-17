Voices of COVID-19, Season 2, Episode 5: Students studying to be doctors amid a pandemic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The COVID-19 pandemic has brought out the strength and resiliency of South Georgia.
To recognize that, WALB has launched Season 2 of the “Voices of COVID-19” podcast.
Host Krista Monk spoke with Allison Tresner and Jake Massey, who are both second-year students at Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, or PCOM, in Moultrie. They discussed the curriculum and the impact of COVID-19 on their studies, as well as how the pandemic has affected their interest in studying medicine. So, what’s it like for medical students getting ready to start clinicals during a pandemic? Listen below.
Listen to the fifth episode of Season 2 below:
The podcast is also available wherever you get your podcasts.
If you would like to tell your story about how you’ve been impacted by COVID-19, you can send an email to podcast@walb.com.
Catch up on the first season HERE.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.