Voices of COVID-19, Season 2, Episode 5: Students studying to be doctors amid a pandemic
By WALB News Team | March 17, 2021 at 10:00 AM EDT - Updated March 17 at 10:00 AM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The COVID-19 pandemic has brought out the strength and resiliency of South Georgia.

To recognize that, WALB has launched Season 2 of the “Voices of COVID-19” podcast.

Host Krista Monk spoke with Allison Tresner and Jake Massey, who are both second-year students at Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, or PCOM, in Moultrie. They discussed the curriculum and the impact of COVID-19 on their studies, as well as how the pandemic has affected their interest in studying medicine. So, what’s it like for medical students getting ready to start clinicals during a pandemic? Listen below.

