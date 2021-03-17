Voices of COVID-19, Season 2, Episode 5: Students studying to be doctors amid a pandemic

Host Krista Monk spoke with Allison Tresner and Jake Massey, who are both second-year students at Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, or PCOM, in Moultrie. They discussed the curriculum and the impact of COVID-19 on their studies, as well as how the pandemic has affected their interest in studying medicine. So, what’s it like for medical students getting ready to start clinicals during a pandemic? Listen below.