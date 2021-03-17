Valdosta police stop marijuana distribution

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - About 2 a.m. on Tuesday, officers with Valdosta Police Department (VPD) responded to a residence in the 900 block of Lakeside Drive after a concerned citizen called 911 about possible narcotics activity occurring at the residence.
When officers arrived on the scene, they spoke with the resident, later identified as Corey Boykin, according to a release from VPD.
Police said while speaking with Boykin, they detected an odor of marijuana coming from inside the residence.
Officers located 44 grams of marijuana, a digital scale and a grinder both commonly used in the sale and distribution of narcotics.
Boykin was arrested and taken to Lowndes County Jail where he was charged with felony possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects.
VPD said the drugs were valued at $800.
“This is another example of citizens and law enforcement working together to make our community a safer place to live,” said VPD Lt. Scottie Johns.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.