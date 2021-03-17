Unofficial numbers in for Arlington council race

ARLINGTON, Ga. (WALB) - WALB News 10 is getting the unofficial numbers in for the Arlington city council race.
Post 1:
- Tyrone George (I) - 289 votes
- Sam Robinson - 256 votes
Post 2:
- Leonard Davis (I) - 292 votes
- Carolyn Oliver - 251 votes
Post 3:
- L.C. Williams (I) - 279 votes
- Betty Murdock - 262 votes
WALB was told voters had no issues at the polls.
Randolph County put on Tuesday’s election.
“Went very smoothly. We didn’t run into any issues at all. Everyone seemed to be very positive, they were thankful that we were there helping the City of Arlington out with this election,” said Todd Black, the director of elections and registration for Randolph County.
No winner was declared Tuesday night.
Black said that will come sometime next week probably, closer to Friday.
Before a winner is announced, hearings in both Calhoun and Early counties have to be held regarding a recent challenge that was filed questioning the residency of some of the voters on the registration list.
The first hearing will be in Early County on Friday.
The second will be Monday morning in Calhoun County, according to Black.
This special election was called after alleged voter irregularities from a 2019 election.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.