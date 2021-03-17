Tift School System approves employee bonuses

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Tift County Board of Education has approved a $1,000 one-time bonus to all employees of the school system, full-time and part-time, Frank Sayles reports in the Tifton Grapevine.
The school board unanimously passed the measure last week so that the bonus can get in employees’ March paycheck before spring break. Gov. Brian P. Kemp, in his State of the State Address in January, had called for the $1,000 bonus for all K-12th grade teachers and staff for their efforts in the pandemic during the past year.
On Feb. 15, Kemp signed a supplemental midyear state budget with the bonuses to be paid, directly or indirectly, from federal COVID-19 relief funds. Tift County Schools Superintendent Adam Hathaway recommended that the bonuses be paid to the “entire team,” all employees.
“We know that the state will not reimburse us for everyone,” Klinton Guess, the system’s chief financial officer, told the school board members.
But Hathaway said every school employee has stepped up during the pandemic, including teachers, staff, food service workers, bus drivers – everyone. “This is a token of appreciation for the hard work all of our staff has done since the beginning of the pandemic,” Hathaway said.
During the board’s work session earlier in the week, Hathaway noted that “what our teachers in Tift County have done through the pandemic has been nothing short of greatness.”
“Everybody has definitely earned it,” said Board Chairman Jonathan Jones.
Also Thursday, the BOE approved a 2021-2022 school calendar that contains no half days for students next school year. School officials said half days present issues for both parents and teachers. The first day of school will be on July 30, and the last day of classes will be May 20 next year.
