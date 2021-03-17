Sylvester City Council seat heads to runoff

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - A runoff election has been declared in the race for the City of Sylvester’s Ward 4 council seat.
The race comes down to Earnest Carter Jr., who received 44 votes, and Justin M. Lucas, with 22 votes.
Election officials said there was a total of 113 votes out of 795 registered voters for Ward 4, with one UOCAVA Vote that was sent out and hasn’t come back in yet.
“I’m very confident in this runoff. There were some things that I saw that I could have done better with my campaign and those are the issues I’m going to face going into the runoff,” said Lucas.
“Unfortunately, it ended this way. Just, first of all, I wanna thank all the people that did come out to vote. I wanna thank the candidates that ran a good clean race. I think overall, I’m very pleased with the turnout,” said Carter.
WALB News 10 was told a final number of votes is expected on Friday.
Worth County election officials said the runoff will be on April 13.
This special election comes after the passing of the late Councilman Larry Johnson.
