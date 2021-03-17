3 SW Ga. counties offer online COVID vaccine sign up

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Southwest Health District announced Wednesday that appointments for vaccines in Miller, Mitchell and Worth counties can be made online.
This is via the Georgia Department of Public Health’s (DPH) online vaccine scheduling system called Vaccine Registration and Administration Solution (VRAS) system, the health district said.
Southwest Health District is one of several health districts in Georgia moving to VRAS, and eventually, all 14 counties in the district will offer the online vaccine scheduling option.
Those seeking vaccine appointments in Miller, Mitchell, and Worth can now visit the DPH website and click on the “Health Dept Scheduling” icon.
VRAS, like the system used to schedule COVID-19 testing, allows users to search for the closest vaccine appointment, based on the user’s ZIP code and availability. DPH plans to add a Spanish registration option to VRAS later this month.
In addition to the online option in those three counties, anyone wishing to be vaccinated there or throughout the rest of the district can still make an appointment by phone.
For scheduling, call your local health department or the call center at (229) 352-6567.
