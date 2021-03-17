Suspect wanted in deadly Atlanta-area shootings caught in Crisp Co.

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A man wanted in Cherokee County following deadly shootings at Atlanta-area massage parlors was caught and arrested in Crisp County Tuesday night, according to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).
CCSO told WALB News 10 that an alert was put out by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office for Robert Aaron Long and that it was believed he was heading towards Crisp County.
Georgia State Patrol spotted the suspect’s vehicle on I-75 South and followed him until mile marker 93, just south of Cordele, where troopers pulled a PIT maneuver and stopped his vehicle.
Long was taken into custody without incident.
He was transported to the Crisp County Jail.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office are expected to come down to Crisp County at some point, however, we have not been told when that will happen at this time.
