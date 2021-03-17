Subadan headed to Douglas Co. as new county administrator

Subadan headed to Douglas Co. as new county administrator
Sharon Subadan is the Albany City Manager. (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team | March 17, 2021 at 11:46 AM EDT - Updated March 17 at 11:46 AM

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Albany City Manager Sharon Subadan has been hired as the new county administrator for Douglas County, according to a release on the county’s website.

Douglas County announced Subadan’s hiring on Wednesday.

“Recognized as a highly-skilled manager and a dynamic senior executive, Ms. Subadan brings a proven track record of success in building effective teams, creating opportunities for growth, and implementing fiscally responsible budgets,” the county said in a release.

Subadan was named Albany city manager in 2015.

This is a developing story and WALB is working to learn more.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.