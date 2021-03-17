School delays, closures ahead of Thursday’s severe weather

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Some Southwest Georgia schools are closing or delaying the start of school ahead of Thursday’s potentially severe weather.
Closings:
- Dooly County Schools will be closed for in-person learning on Thursday. All students will work virtually from home. Students expected to return to school on Friday.
- Southwest Georgia STEM Charter School will be closed Thursday.
Delays:
- Albany Technical College will delay the opening of all campus locations until 10 a.m.
- Pelham City Schools will delay the start of school to 11:30 a.m. Bus routes will begin at 10:30 a.m.
This is a developing list. If more schools announce closures or delays, this story will be updated.
