Judges, courthouse staff now eligible for vaccine

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Starting Wednesday, judges and judicial staff across the state are eligible to make vaccine appointments, according to the Department of Public Health Southwest District.
Public health officials said this comes after the announcement from Gov. Kemp on Tuesday.
The following now qualify for vaccination:
- Court administrative staff and judicial agency staff
- Court clerks and staff
- Court interpreters
- Court reporters
- Courthouse food and service workers
- Court staff
- Courthouse janitorial staff
- Judges & justices
- Prosecutors
- Public defenders & court-appointed conflict attorneys
Anyone currently eligible to receive the vaccine can schedule an appointment by contacting their local health department or through the call center at (229) 352-6567.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.