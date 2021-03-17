Showers and thunderstorms begin the day with some locally heavy rainfall. Rain chances ease this afternoon, while temperatures soar into the middle 80. Overnight severe thunderstorms approach from the northwest. They move into Southwest Georgia around daybreak. There’s and Enhanced Risk of Severe Storms until 3pm. Threats included damaging winds and large hail at a 30% chance and a 10% chance of a few tornadoes. Cooler air arrives Friday. A second cold front brings some showers Friday night. The weekend will be cool with building sunshine. Warmer and drier weather takes us into next week.